School board declines extra kitchen help; commends Goehle



RTR School Board Chair Jeff Hansen

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

Head Food Service Director Bronwyn Goehle was at last week’s regular meeting of the RTR School Board to request the hiring of an additional part-time elementary kitchen position. Goehle said the move would free up extra time for her to work on paperwork required of her posi­tion.

“We’ve got a lot of new paper­work that is required from the state,” Goehle told the board. “Production records all need to be done digitally now. That’s something we’re trying to get started this year.”

