Above: In remembrance of 9/11, members of A.C. Hansen Post 185 of the American Legion in Tyler— Jim Brust, Kenton Stanek, Duane Blake and Frank Jorgensen— present the Colors as RTR High School Choir members sing the National Anthem before the volleyball game on Sept. 11.



Brooke Thomsen, left, is pictured before the volleyball game on Sept. 11, speaking to the crowd about the 9/11 terrorist attacks.