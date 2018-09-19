Volunteers honored
September 19, 2018
A.C.E. Executive Director Michelle Baumhoefner revealed the top ten volunteer organizations in Lincoln County.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
Over 60 Lincoln County volunteers gathered Monday at the Ivanhoe V.F.W. to enjoy a steak supper, door prizes and entertainment as a thank you for all of their time and talents throughout the year.
In 2017, Lincoln County recorded a total of 333 volunteers at 52 volunteer stations throughout the county…
For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |