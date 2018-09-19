June 16, 1921 – Sept. 14, 2018

Funeral services for Wilma Siemers, age 97 of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, were Monday, Sept. 17 at Zion Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Burial was in Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Alcester, South Dakota. She died Friday, Sept. 14 at Good Samaritan – Sioux Falls Center. Full obituary at www.millerfh.com.

Wilma was born June 16, 1921 to George and Inez (Shuck) Fickbohm in their farmhouse near Alcester, South Dakota. She mar­ried Richard W. Siemers in 1941, and moved from the farm to Sioux Falls, South Dakota upon his death in 1963.

Grateful for having shared her life are her son Richard of Tyler; son-in-law Ronald Tickle of Huntington, West Virginia; sisters Iva Siemers of Al­cester, South Dakota and Opal Keiser of Hawarden, Iowa; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, her daughter Mary Tickle, her parents, six brothers and three sisters.

Blessed be her memory.