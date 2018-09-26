“ A Little Murder…”
September 26, 2018
Lori Sanderson and Adam Madsen, both of Tyler, during a rehearsal for “A Little Murder Never Hurt Anybody,” opening next week at the Lake Benton Opera House.
By Shelly Finzen
The 2018 fall play, “A Little Murder Never Hurt Anybody,” will open on Oct. 5 at the Lake Benton Opera House (LBOH). As the date moves nearer, here is a sneak peak into the production, through the eyes of the director and some of the cast members.
According to the Opera House website, “This comedy is a spoof of and love letter to the screwball comedies of the 1930s and to stage mysteries in general…
