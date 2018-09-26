Hendricks woman celebrates 100
September 26, 2018
Pictured left to right in front are Gordy Siverson, Norma Siverson and Millie Siverson; in back are Elizabeth Holm, Ralph Siverson and Sylvia McClean.
By Violet Nelson
Norma Siverson accredits her longevity to God. “The Lord is my strength. I ask Him to be with me everyday in everything I do and thank Him daily for all the blessings I have been given.” She eats three meals a day and keeps busy going to community, church and family events.
Norma (Twedt) Siverson was born in Mitchell, South Dakota. In 1927 the family moved to a farm by Brandt, South Dakota…
