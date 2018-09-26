Knights suffer first football loss to MLA by score of 29-6



Tim Gilmore fends off a tackler on a long pass reception during Friday’s game against the Mountain Lake Area Wolverines.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Wolverines of Mountain Lake Area came to Tyler last Friday with the intention of avenging a loss to the Knights last postseason that gave the Knights a chance to play at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Wolverines made it clear throughout the game on Friday that they were the better team on this particular night. They would dominate the game on both sides of the ball. The Wolverines seemed to run the ball downhill throughout the game as they would gather first downs. On the defensive end, they made it tough for the home team Knights to run the ball…

