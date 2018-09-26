Lady Knights see winning streak stopped by Lakers

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Volleyball Team waltzed into Cottonwood last Tuesday with a nice five-game winning streak. The Lakeview Lakers were nice hosts for the first set, as the Knights used two ace serves from Kalleigh Carr plus a block and kill from Madison Witte, then a kill from Rylie Hess to score five straight points to make the score 13-5 from 8-5. A kill by Witte for the 24th point and a Laker error gave the first set to the Knights by a score of 25-14.

Maddy Muenchow got the Lady Knights on the board in the second set by recording a kill, but the Lakers would score the next six points of the set…

