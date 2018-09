Joan Jagt

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Candidate names for the 2018 General Election on Nov. 6 have been released. They are as follows:

In the City of Tyler:

Three positions will be on the ballot for elections for the City of Tyler this fall. Terms will end this year for Mayor Greg Peter and councilpersons Erick Harper and Tim Sanderson…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.