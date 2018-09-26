Orville Johnson

Feb. 15, 1925 – Sept. 17, 2018

Orville “Doc” Johnson, age 93 of La Crescent, formerly of Tyler, passed away Monday, Sept. 17 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

A gathering of family and friends was held Friday, Sept. 21, 6-8 p.m. at the Kronborg Inn in Tyler.Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday, Sept. 22, 10:30 a.m. at St. Dionysius Catholic Church in Tyler with visitation beginning at 9 a.m.. Burial followed at St. Genevieve Catholic Cemetery in Lake Benton.Hartquist Funeral Home in Tyler was entrusted with arrangements.

Orville “Doc” Pierre Johnson was born in Flandreau, South Dakota on Feb. 15, 1925 to Edward and Olive Esther (Biever) Johnson. He was raised in Lake Benton and graduated from high school there in 1942. Doc proudly served as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army during World War II and was awarded the Purple Heart.

Following his time in the military, he attended college at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, and after graduation began his high school teaching career in Seneca, Wisconsin, making many lifelong friends. Orville earned his Master’s Degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, following which he returned to Lake Benton for a teaching position. While there, he met, then married Eva Mae Dupuis on July 6, 1968. A year later they moved to Tyler, where he taught until his retirement in 1987.

Doc and Eva had two children, Gwynne and Orin. He was very proud of his vegetable garden, and maintained it well into his eighties. He was also proud to have flown on a Southwest Minnesota Freedom Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

In his later years, following Eva’s death, he moved to La Crescent to be closer to Gwynne’s family. While living there, he was able to become close with his granddaughter Madelyn Mishler, and cheer her on in her many activities.

Orville passed away on Sept. 17 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center at the age of 93 years, seven months and two days.

He is survived by his daughter Gwynne Mishler, her husband Mike Mishler and their daughter Madelyn Mishler; his son Orin Johnson and his wife Erin Hammond; his sister Mildred Jatko; and nieces and nephews Mary Jane, Pat, Tom and Jim. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Eva.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Midwest Honor Flight via their website, https://www.midwesthonorflight.org.

May the choirs of angels lead him into paradise.