RTR Facilities Task Force narrows focus to new construction



Proposed new construction shown in darker-shaded area east of the current building (also shown, on left). The current gymnasium (pictured, left) would remain in the new configuration.

By Mark Wilmes

The Russell-Tyler-Ruthton Facilities Task Force continues to meet in an attempt to come up with a recommendation for the RTR School Board on how to proceed with the improvement of the district facilities and the future of the three current buildings in the district. The group met in the elementary building in Ruthton on Wednesday evening. Last week’s meeting featured discussions on what a new (PreK-12) building in Tyler would look like, as previous meetings have narrowed the task force’s focus from remodeling to constructing a new centralized facility on one site…

A map of the completed proposed plan after demolition of the current buildings.