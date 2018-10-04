May 25, 1946 – Sept. 29, 2018

Jean Nielsen, age 72 of Tyler, died Saturday, Sept. 29 at Avera Tyler Hospital in Tyler. A memorial ser­vice will be held Wednes­day, Oct. 3, 2 p.m. at Dane­bod Lutheran Church in Tyler. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Hartquist Funeral Home in Tyler has been entrusted with arrange­ments. To sign an online registry please visit www. hartquistfuneral.com.

Jean Ann Nielsen was born May 25, 1946 to John and Lucille (Matheson) Langford in Menomonie, Wisconsin, where she was raised and attended school. After graduating from high school, Jean moved to Minneapolis, where she attended college for two years and earned her As­sociate of Arts degree in Medical Technology. She then relocated to Ivanhoe, where she began her first job as a lab and x-ray tech­nician. A short time later, she was introduced to the man she would later mar­ry, Dale Nielsen, at a mutu­al friend’s housewarming party. Jean relocated back to Menomonie, where she worked for a year. Jean and Dale were united in mar­riage here on May 4, 1968 and celebrated 50 years of marriage together.

The couple made their first home on a farm just south of Tyler. Jean be­gan working as a medical technologist for Dr. Mul­der in Ivanhoe, before she transferred to the Ivanhoe Hospital. Years later, Jean worked as a health coor­dinator at the RTR school in Tyler and also helped at the REM home. She later transitioned careers and worked at Minnesota West Technical School in customized training for 20 years prior to her retire­ment in 2013. Jean and Dale continued to share their home in Tyler until Jean’s passing on Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Avera Tyler Hospital at the age of 72 years, four months, and four days.

Jean was an avid bridge player, loved to play games (especially when she was winning), and faithfully cheered on the Green Bay Packers. She enjoyed going out for coffee with friends and loved to laugh. Jean spent alot of time cooking, sometimes while singing “I Feel Pretty.” Her grandchil­dren were especially dear to her. She will be remem­bered for being a great friend and always being there when she was need­ed by friends and family. Jean will truly be missed.

Grateful for having shared her life are Jean’s husband Dale of Tyler; her children—Aaron (Kirsten) Nielsen of Ar­den Hills, Becca Nielsen of Marshall, and Kristian (Katy) Nielsen of Bakers­field, California; grand­children Madeline, Henry, Haley and Jack Nielsen; brothers John (Patti) and Bill (Carol) Langford; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Lucille, and her aunts and uncles.

Memorials may be di­rected to the Dementia So­ciety of America..