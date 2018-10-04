Lady Knights bounce Blackjacks in Homecoming tilt, 3 to 1
October 4, 2018
Photo courtesy of Samantha Galbraith
Haley Muenchow makes a play at the net during last week’s Homecoming win over Dawson-Boyd.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The crowd for the RTR Volleyball Homecoming match was ready and noisy for the big match last Tuesday in Tyler. The huge gathering of fans, students and sports reporters had parked their vehicles and were in the gym. Actually, there was one reporter who walked to the match because of the full parking lots.
The Lady Knights wasted no time to get their fans into the action. A close first set was quickly widened by some outstanding offense by the Lady Knights. Homecoming Queen Brooke Thomsen had two consecutive kills to make the score 13-8…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |