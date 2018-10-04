Lady Knights lose conference battle with Lancers, 3 to 1
October 4, 2018
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR girls traveled to Canby last Thursday and fell to the Canby Lancers by a score of 3-1 in Camden Conference action. The Lancers took the first two sets by scores of 25-13 and 25-20. The Lady Knights, in a wild affair, took the third set by a score of 29-27. The Lancers finished off the evening with a fourth set victory to take the match. The score was 25-16.
The first set saw the Lancers have two runs that decided the set…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |