Lady Knights lose conference battle with Lancers, 3 to 1

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR girls traveled to Canby last Thursday and fell to the Canby Lanc­ers by a score of 3-1 in Camden Conference ac­tion. The Lancers took the first two sets by scores of 25-13 and 25-20. The Lady Knights, in a wild af­fair, took the third set by a score of 29-27. The Lanc­ers finished off the evening with a fourth set victory to take the match. The score was 25-16.

The first set saw the Lancers have two runs that decided the set…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.