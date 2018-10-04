TAC Coffee House Concert next week



Pictured from left are Darwin Dyce, Emily Hoffman and Pete Lothringer of Kindred Spirits.

By Mark Wilmes

The Tyler Arts Council will be sponsoring a Coffee House Concert on Saturday, Oct. 13, featuring Kindred Spirits at The Rock in downtown Tyler.

The trio consists of Darwin Dyce, Emily Hoffman and Pete Lothringer, who say their music is rooted in jazz and blues.

