TAC Coffee House Concert next week
October 4, 2018
Pictured from left are Darwin Dyce, Emily Hoffman and Pete Lothringer of Kindred Spirits.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The Tyler Arts Council will be sponsoring a Coffee House Concert on Saturday, Oct. 13, featuring Kindred Spirits at The Rock in downtown Tyler.
The trio consists of Darwin Dyce, Emily Hoffman and Pete Lothringer, who say their music is rooted in jazz and blues.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.