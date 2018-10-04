Tyler man included in Midwest Honor Flight



Wiering standing in front of the Korean War Memorial.

By Mark Wilmes

It was a very long day and one that nearly didn’t happen, but Clarence Wiering of Tyler ended up on the trip of a lifetime on Sept. 25, as he was one of over 80 veterans from the region to travel to Washington, D.C. as part of the Midwest Honor Flight. A 5 a.m. flight took the group from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Reagan National Airport. From there they would visit Arlington and the District of Columbia, including stops at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to witness the Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery, stops at the Iwo Jima (Marine) and Air Force Memorial, as well as the Navy Memorial and a visit to each of the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War memorials.

Midwest Honor Flight veterans on the tour posed for a group photo in front of the National Archives.