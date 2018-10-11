County hears SWCD report



At the Oct. 2 County Board meeting, Dale Sterzinger presented an extensive report covering the many programs run by the Soil and Water Conservation District.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday, Oct. 2 for their regular meeting. Chair Mic VanDeVere was absent; Commissioner Joe Drietz led the meeting in his absence.

Dale Sterzinger of the Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) presented an extensive report on the various programs run by the SWCD. According to his report on the Wetland Conser­vation Act, the Blazing Star Wind Energy project is in the process of planning the field roads for their towers, which requires a wetland delineation…

