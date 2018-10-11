Knights roll in Fulda as a 45-24 score is enough

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Football Knights spoiled the Home­coming of the HL-O-Fulda Coyotes last Friday in Fulda. Actually it was the second Homecoming for the Coyotes, as it was also celebrated in Heron Lake a couple of weeks ago. The Knights rolled up almost 500 yards of offense in getting their fifth win of the year.

The game didn’t start the way the Knights hoped it would. With the ball on the first possession of the game the Knights had a pass intercepted…

