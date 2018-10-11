Knights seeded number one in section two at present time
October 11, 2018
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Football Knights are presently seeded number one in the section in nine-man football. Ogilvie and Sleepy Eye Saint Mary’s are seeded number two and three, respectively, in the Section 2 seedings. Red Rock Central is the fourth seed. RTR has a record of 5-1 while Ogilvie and Saint Mary’s are 4-1. RRC has a record of 3-3.
