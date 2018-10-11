Knights seeded number one in section two at present time

October 11, 2018

By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports

The RTR Football Knights are presently seeded number one in the section in nine-man foot­ball. Ogilvie and Sleepy Eye Saint Mary’s are seed­ed number two and three, respectively, in the Section 2 seedings. Red Rock Cen­tral is the fourth seed. RTR has a record of 5-1 while Ogilvie and Saint Mary’s are 4-1. RRC has a record of 3-3.

