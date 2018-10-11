Knights seeded number one in section two at present time

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Football Knights are presently seeded number one in the section in nine-man foot­ball. Ogilvie and Sleepy Eye Saint Mary’s are seed­ed number two and three, respectively, in the Section 2 seedings. Red Rock Cen­tral is the fourth seed. RTR has a record of 5-1 while Ogilvie and Saint Mary’s are 4-1. RRC has a record of 3-3.

