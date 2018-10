By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Lady Knights found a Monday was a good night for volleyball. The team played one of their best matches of the season in defeating the MCC Rebels by a count of three games to one. The scores were 25-17, 25-11, 21-25 and 25-19.

Coach Brown found her girls playing more deter­mined throughout the contest…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.