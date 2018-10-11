Lady Knights run into a buzz saw as Vikings sweep Knights

By Jim Kopel

The RTR volleyball squad traveled to Min­neota last Thursday to battle the Vikings in some Camden Conference vol­leyball action. The Vikings, ranked number one in Class 1A, left little doubt on that ranking as they swept the Lady Knights by scores of 25-11, 25-10 and 25-15. The Vikings have not lost a set in volley­ball during their regular season matches yet. They have only lost once this year, a match to Northfield during the Marshall Clas­sic early in the year.

