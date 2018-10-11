Lady Knights run into a buzz saw as Vikings sweep Knights
October 11, 2018
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR volleyball squad traveled to Minneota last Thursday to battle the Vikings in some Camden Conference volleyball action. The Vikings, ranked number one in Class 1A, left little doubt on that ranking as they swept the Lady Knights by scores of 25-11, 25-10 and 25-15. The Vikings have not lost a set in volleyball during their regular season matches yet. They have only lost once this year, a match to Northfield during the Marshall Classic early in the year.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.