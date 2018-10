RTR NHS induction ceremony held

The RTR National Honor Society induction ceremony was held last Wednesday. Pictured are the current members after the ceremony. From left to right in front are Kyle Fischer, Cody Gifford, Payton Hess, Cade Jorgensen, Rhaegyn Petersen, Madison Witte, Morgan Bloom, Ashley Owen, Shawna Thomsen, Rylie Hess and Collin Johnson; in back are Advisor Alissa Moat, Andrea Escher, Emily Vos, Jared Hauswedell, Emma Gunnare, Brooke Thomsen, Jonni Biren, Graham Petersen, Lauren Alsaker, Emily Kern, Madison Muenchow, Jayda Johansen, Jackson Kerr, Jared Christensen and Cooper Hansen. Not pictured: Carter Hansen and Taryn Bedow.

