Tyler Public Library hosts author chronicling alleged paranormal incidents in state



Author Chad Lewis was hosted by the Tyler Public Library on Friday morning at the Tyler American Legion Hall.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



Author Chad Lewis of Eau Claire, Wisconsin made an appearance at the Tyler American Legion Hall on Friday morning, presenting a program—Most Haunted Locations of Minnesota. Lewis, author of over 20 books on supernatural tales, was brought to town by the Tyler Public Library.

Librarian Carla Skjong introduced the author, telling the audience that Lewis was making a return trip to Tyler, having appeared previously over eight years ago.

Lewis told the crowd he has been investigating odd stories for over two decades.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.