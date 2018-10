LuAnn Trutwin is the Vice-President of Mission Services.

Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center and Avera Tyler welcome LuAnn Trutwin as the Vice-President of Mission Services.

Trutwin comes to Avera with 15 years of ministry experience and is a board-certified chaplain through the National Association of Catholic Chaplains (NACC).

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.