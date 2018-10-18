Holiday Boutique returns to Tyler in November with many artists



One of the many artists on hand at the Holiday Boutique in November will be Leon Betz of Worthington. Leon is now retired, but owned and operated a craft store and art gallery for 25 years before retirement. Most of his work now is wood-turning on the lathe. He has been doing lathe work for about 15 years.



By Pam Blake

Tyler Arts Council



The Tyler Arts Council is again sponsoring the Holiday Boutique at the RTR High School gym in Tyler on Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Our mission statement from when we were first organized in 1980 reads, “The purposes for which this corporation is formed are to promote, encourage, increase the public’s knowledge and appreciation for the arts, and to coordinate and provide services to the arts to foster their growth and practice.”

Originally, the Holiday Boutique was only for artists and craftsmen. Over the years we allowed commercial exhibitors to join us…

