Knights fall to E-E Dutchmen by score of 26-20 in football
October 18, 2018
Photo courtesy of RTR yearbook staff
Jon Lucero rips off some yardage during Friday’s game against Edgerton.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
Sometimes the football just doesn’t bounce the proper way for a team. That seemed to happen last Friday in Tyler as the Edgerton-Ellsworth Flying Dutchmen beat the RTR Football Knights 26-20. The Dutchmen came into the game with just one win under their belts for the year while the Knights had racked up five victories.
The Knights received the ball to start the game and fumbled the ball to the Dutchmen on their first offensive play…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.