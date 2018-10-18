Lady Knights shine in Marshall



The RTR Knights were division champs in the Jimmy John’s Classic Volleyball Tournament held in Marshall over the weekend. The last time RTR were champs was 21 years ago on a team that included Coach Daynica (Drake) Brown during her senior year. From left to right in front are Skylar Borresen, Kyah Ellefson, Madison Muenchow, Maddison Wendland, Lexi Schreurs and Kalleigh Carr; in back are Kylea Baartman, Madison Witte, Rylie Hess, Allie Christensen, Haley Muenchow, Brooke Thomsen, McKinley Schreurs, Head Coach Daynica Brown and Asst. Coach Neil Witte.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR volleyball squad was mighty impressive at the Jimmy John’s Classic in Marshall over the past weekend. They would win five straight matches to move their overall record to 15-8 and, more impor­tantly, get in a great men­tal attitude for the upcom­ing postseason.

On Friday, the Lady Knights defeated Kimball Area and WWG. The scores were 25-8 and 25-14 against Kimball and 25-18, 24-26 and 15-11 against WWG…

