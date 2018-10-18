Lady Knights sweep KMS in last home match



Above: Kylea Baartman winds up for a kill attempt during last week’s game against KMS.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR volleyball squad made their last regular season volleyball match a good one as they would defeat the KMS Saints by scores of 25-13, 25-22 and 25-15. A very nice crowd of RTR fans were there to not only cheer on the Lady Knights, but also thank the two seniors on the squad for their work during their volleyball careers. The seniors are Maddy Muen­chow and Brooke Thom­sen.

The first set was back and forth with neither team running away from each other early…

The Knights celebrate a point during last week’s KMS game. Pictured from left are Rylie Hess, Maddison Wendland, Madison Witte, Kylea Baartman and McKinley Schreurs.