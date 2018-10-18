Lake Benton First Responders’ founder retires end of October
October 18, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
The end of October, the Lake Benton First Responders will lose one of its founding members. After 20 years with the team, Chuck DeBates will let his EMT license expire, and will begin his retirement effective Nov. 1.
DeBates said a group of concerned citizens wanted to bring an ambulance service to Lake Benton. “After alot of research,” he said, “and the fact that there were four ambulance services already in existence within 25 miles of Lake Benton, we decided that the best route for us to go would to become a First Responder organization.”…
