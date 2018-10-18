RTR Facilities Task Force shaping a vision for RTR future
October 18, 2018
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The next RTR Facilities Task Force meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. in the high school library in Tyler. A tour of the facility will begin at 6 p.m. for those who are interested.
In an interview with RTR Superintendent David Marlette on Thursday, he discussed the process of the task force meetings as well as an informational community meeting held in Russell last week at the request of former RTR board member Gary Erdmann of Russell.
