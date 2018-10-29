Celebrating the memory of the coach



Ray and Ruth Riley

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 at the Tyler Golf Club for long-time teacher and coach Ray Riley, who died last week at the age of 75 after a long battle with Glioblastoma. Everyone is welcome.

Riley grew up in Dell Rapids, South Dakota, where he was a skilled athlete (scoring over 1,000 points in his basketball career) before moving on to Kansas State University on a football scholarship, then General Beadle State (now DSU) on an athletic scholarship, where he would eventually be inducted into the DSU Athletic Hall of Fame.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.