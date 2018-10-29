Commissioners updated on curly-leaf pondweed



Angela Larson of United Community Action Project presented a report for the organization.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lincoln County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at the Lin­coln County Courthouse. All commissioners were present for the meeting.

The first topic of discus­sion was to open the sealed agriculture land bids and approve one. There were three bids submitted for the 101.5 acre plot. The high bid of $15,936 per year for three years, sub­mitted by Matt Toft, was selected.

