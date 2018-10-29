Commissioners updated on curly-leaf pondweed
October 29, 2018
Angela Larson of United Community Action Project presented a report for the organization.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lincoln County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at the Lincoln County Courthouse. All commissioners were present for the meeting.
The first topic of discussion was to open the sealed agriculture land bids and approve one. There were three bids submitted for the 101.5 acre plot. The high bid of $15,936 per year for three years, submitted by Matt Toft, was selected.
