Introducing the Lincoln County Council of Active Generations
October 29, 2018
Around 130 were in attendance for last week’s Senior Fall Event in Lake Benton.
By Mark Wilmes
The Showboat Pavilion was the site of the 2018 Lincoln County Senior Citizens Fall Event last Thursday in Lake Benton. Over 130 were on hand for Bingo, a chicken supper, a short program, and entertainment by Ron Larson.
Ron Skjong of Tyler welcomed the group to the event and talked about how seniors need to get involved in their respective communities and not just “fade into the sunset.”
Ron Skjong of Tyler spoke to the crowd at last week’s event about getting involved as part of Active Generations.