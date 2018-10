The Knights’ Haley Muenchow makes a play at the net in Monday’s 3-0 win over Lac qui Parle Valley. Watch for more info on the win in next week’s Tribute. Number 6 RTR will advance to play Number 3 Yellow Medicine East on Thursday evening in Granite Falls at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will play at SMSU on Oct. 30 at 7:15 p.m.

Filed under School, Sports