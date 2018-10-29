Knights battle, but they lose the fight against HBC by 36-27

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Football Knights traveled to Hills last Wednesday for their final regular season game. They would battle the state-ranked Patriots. The Patriots had about a 25 to 30 pound weight aver­age difference against the smaller Knights. Only one Knight might have had a slight advantage in the size department, and that ani­mal was Big Jack.

The game started very good for the Knights. Re­ceiving the opening kick­off, Carter Hansen had a nice 27-yard return for good field position…

