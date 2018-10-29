Knights battle, but they lose the fight against HBC by 36-27
October 29, 2018
By Jim Kopel
The RTR Football Knights traveled to Hills last Wednesday for their final regular season game. They would battle the state-ranked Patriots. The Patriots had about a 25 to 30 pound weight average difference against the smaller Knights. Only one Knight might have had a slight advantage in the size department, and that animal was Big Jack.
The game started very good for the Knights. Receiving the opening kickoff, Carter Hansen had a nice 27-yard return for good field position…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |