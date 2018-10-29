Lady Knights fall to Rabbits in exciting match, 3 to 1

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Volleyball Team, fresh off a success­ful weekend at the Jimmy John’s Classic, traveled to Wabasso last Monday to play the fourth-ranked Rabbits. The ranking was in Class 1A, where the Minneota Vikings are the number one ranked team. The atmosphere for the contest was electric, as the RTR crowd was more noisy than the Wabasso crowd.

The first set was not a good one for the Lady Knights, as the Rabbits took control early and gained a victory with a score of 25-6. The Lady Knights looked like they had played five matches over the weekend in this one, never really gaining any momentum in the set.

