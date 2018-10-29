Leo Brandt

Oct. 30, 1927 – Oct. 15, 2018

Leo P. Brandt, age 90 of Tyler, passed away Monday, Oct. 15 at Colonial Manor in Balaton. A funeral service was held Friday, Oct. 19, 2 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service. A private family committal service followed. Hartquist Funeral Home – Tyler Cha­pel was entrusted with ar­rangements. To view Leo’s full life history or sign an online registry, please visit www.hartquistfuneral. com.

Leo Peter Brandt was born Oct. 30, 1927 to Axel and Dagmar (Lund) Brandt in Arco. He was baptized and later confirmed at Danebod Lutheran Church in Tyler. He attended a country school for eight years, then attended West Central School of Agricul­ture residential high school in Morris. After gradua­tion, Leo farmed until he entered the U.S. Army. He was stationed at Fort Lewis Army Base in Washington State. He was sent to Ko­rea as an army cook, and was discharged in 1953. After returning home he returned to farming.

On June 25, 1953 Leo married Lorraine Cyriacks at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Verdi Township. The couple was blessed with five children and 65 years of life together. They operated a dairy farm be­tween Tyler and Lake Ben­ton, and Leo served on the AMPI Dairy Board many years. After retirement he still farmed with sons Tom and Wayne, and enjoyed traveling with Lorraine, taking several trips to visit relatives in Denmark. Re­cently, Leo was a resident of Colonial Manor in Bala­ton, where on Monday, Oct. 15, he died 15 days before his 91st birthday.

Leo was a long-time member of St. John’s Evan­gelical Lutheran Church in Lake Benton, where he served on the church coun­cil and participated in the Men’s Club, later joining Im­manuel Lutheran Church in Tyler. He enjoyed dancing and playing cards, and for a number of years delivered Meals on Wheels.

Grateful for having shared his life is his wife Lorraine; his children— Jane (Les) Johnson of Ty­ler, Thomas (Marlene) Brandt of Tyler, Wayne (Kathy) Brandt of Tyler, and Reid Brandt of Fairfax; 11 grandchildren— Kay (Joe Metzen) Brandt, Car­riAnn (Todd) Caron, Dean (Danielle) Brandt, Lesley (Eric) Kaesermann, Hilary (Wade) Thooft, Julian and Allison Loescher, Lauren (William) Dunn, and Bri­anna, Mariah and Brandon Brandt; 15 great-grand­children; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Anker Brandt, and a daughter, Jean Loescher.