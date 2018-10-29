Trick- or-Treat alert



Avera Sunrise Manor in Tyler welcomes visits from trick-or-treaters on Halloween this year. Families are invited to stop by the Sunrise Manor dining room with their kids, 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31. “Residents look forward to seeing kids in their costumes and handing out candy,” said Activities Coordinator Ashley Hunt. “It brings many of them back to the days when they used to dress up their own kids and take them around town for this yearly tradition.”

