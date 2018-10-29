Tyler’s Ladies Day Out November 3



The exterior (above) and a fireplace inside the home of Shallyn and Tony Dybdahl (below) of 1357 215th St., Russell, one of four stops on the Tour of Homes, Nov. 3, one many events planned for the day. Tickets for the Tour of Homes are available at ElBell’s and Johnson’s Flower Box.



By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



A full day of activities is planned for Saturday, Nov. 3 this year in Tyler. Being billed as Tyler’s Ladies Day Out, the event will include the annual Holiday Boutique in the RTR High School gymnasium. The room will be filled with works from artists and crafters from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Tyler Golf Club will be the site of Sip & Shop, where visitors will be able to enjoy a Bloody Mary or mimosa and a light brunch while shopping from area vendors…

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.