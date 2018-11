By Shelly Finzen and Mark Wilmes

The General Elec­tion will be held on Tuesday, November 6. Polling in Tyler will take place at the A.C. Hansen Legion post from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for residents in the City of Tyler, Hope Township and Marsh­field Township. Lake Stay Township voters will vote at the Arco Community Center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.