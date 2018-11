Halloween is busting out all over in Tyler. Pictured top: Tyler residents are celebrating the season with plenty of autumn and Halloween themes in yards and front stoops this year. Below: It was an early opportunity for area children to trick-or-treat (but mostly treat) at Danebod Lutheran Church’s Trunk-or-Treat event on Sunday afternoon. Candy collecting will resume tonight at 6 p.m. at Avera Nursing Home and area residences.

