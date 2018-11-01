Knights reach section finals with 44-16 win over Falcons



The Cooper Hansen (No. 15) to Carter Hansen (No. 27) connection was good for 161 yards on eight catches and two touchdowns against MACCRAY in the first round of the Section 2 nine-man playoffs last Tuesday.



By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The football Knights, with their offense running on all cylinders, pushed themselves to the Section finals in Section 2 for the second straight year as they would beat the Red Rock Central Falcons 44 to 16 last Saturday after­noon. The Knights led at the break by the score of 24-0.

The Knights outgained the Falcons 444 yards to 261 yards of total offense for the game. The passing attack for the Knights was again outstanding as they would have 335 yards of aerial yardage.

