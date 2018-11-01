Krog children to be sponsored at Lions Club Benefit
November 1, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
It is never easy to lose a loved one, but when that loss is unexpected and the result of a tragic accident, the aftermath can be even more stressful, especially when there are children involved. Last month, Ken Krog of Lake Benton was in a work-related accident, receiving injuries which eventually led to his death. He left behind five children— Nathan, Nick, Hannah, Ryan and Rachael.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.