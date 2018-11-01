Lady Knights pull upset to move on in volleyball action

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Volleyball Team stopped the 17-game win­ning streak of YME last Fri­day and will have played the second-seeded Wabasso Rabbits this past Tuesday. The scores of the match with YME were 19-25, 25-20, 25-10 and 25-15. YME had some mention in the state rankings the last few weeks and were the third seed in the section.

The Lady Knights did not start the match as they would have liked as the Sting won that first set…

