Lady Knights pull upset to move on in volleyball action
November 1, 2018
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Volleyball Team stopped the 17-game winning streak of YME last Friday and will have played the second-seeded Wabasso Rabbits this past Tuesday. The scores of the match with YME were 19-25, 25-20, 25-10 and 25-15. YME had some mention in the state rankings the last few weeks and were the third seed in the section.
The Lady Knights did not start the match as they would have liked as the Sting won that first set…
