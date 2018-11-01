RTR Facilities Task Force set to make their recommendation



Task force tri-chair Jodi Schreurs moderated last week’s meeting.

By Mark Wilmes

The RTR Facilities Task Force passed a motion at the Oct. 25 meeting in Russell to make a recommendation to the RTR School Board to build a new pre-kindergarten through 12th grade facility in Tyler and authorizing the close of some or all of its existing buildings. The motion passed on a near-unanimous vote from around 30 members, with only one in dissent.

In an effort to make sure all the residents in the district are familiar with the process that led to this vote, the first of multiple community listening sessions have been scheduled:

Nov. 5 – Ruthton

Nov. 8 – Tyler

Nov. 12 – Russell

