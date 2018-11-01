RTR student part of boys volleyball team
November 1, 2018
The 2018 Kairos volleyball team — (from left to right) Coach Max Curran, Nick Kappenman (Madison, South Dakota), Zach Miller (Lake Benton), Parker Winkleman (Marshall), Bryce Schott (Lake Park, Iowa), Brayden Pulscher (Dell Rapids, South Dakota), Tyrese Theus (Huron, South Dakota), and Brady Fergen (Menno, South Dakota). Not pictured is Tanner Evers (Huron, South Dakota).
By Mark Wilmes
RTR student Zach Miller has been a big fan of volleyball for about as long as he can remember. He currently serves as the student manager for the RTR girls’ team and has had an eye on the game since grade school. “I think the thing that made me want to play volleyball was just watching my sister play and tagging along with her since the second grade until last year,” Miller said. “Just the competition of it and the friends and amazing opportunities that comes with the sport.”
