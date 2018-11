By Mark Wilmes

A full day of activities is planned for Saturday, Nov. 3 this year in Tyler. Being billed as Tyler’s Ladies Day Out, the event will include the annual Holiday Boutique in the RTR High School gymnasium. The room will be filled with works from artists and crafters from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For the full story and photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.