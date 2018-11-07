At 105, Tyler woman recalls her time as a WAVE



Ardith Sween, age 105, served as a WAVE during WWII.

By Richard Siemers

Ardith Sween never thought about the fact that she was mak­ing history in 1943, but she was. Ardith was part of the second group of women to train for the Naval Reserve.

In July 1942 the U.S. Congress passed a law that authorized the U.S. Navy to accept women into the Naval Reserve. Their intent was for women to relieve officers and men from shore duty for sea duty. This branch of the military was called the WAVES, an acro­nym for Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service.

