Council moves forward with sewer project
November 7, 2018
Bill Helget of Bolten & Menk spoke with council members Monday evening.
By Mark Wilmes
Bill Helget of Bolton & Menk was on hand to talk to the Tyler City Council about possible funding sources for the upcoming sanitary sewer project in the city. Some of the funding is being sought from the Clean Water Revolving Fund, Helget told the council.
“Every year they allocate a dollar amount,” Helget said. “They start at the top—highest priority—and start working their way down until the money runs out. We gather information and try to get you as many points as possible to get you up as high as we can on the list in order to get you in the fundable range.”
