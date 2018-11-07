Football playoff game slated for Friday



The RTR Knights football team defeated Ogilvie on Thursday to win their second consecutive Section 2 Nine-Man championship. The Knights will face undefeated Spring Grove on Friday in New Ulm.

By Mark Wilmes

The RTR Football Team has qualified for the Minnesota State Nine-Man Football Quarterfinals for the second straight year. The game will be played at New Ulm High School at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 9. The game time creates a need for an early release from school on Friday and reschedul­ing of some events as well as cre­ation of new ones…

